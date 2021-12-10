Ravens vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

Here’s a question for the Baltimore Ravens: was last week’s loss to the Steelers a fluke or a trend? After leading for all but the final two minutes of the game, a terrible showing in the red zone and a series of mistakes finally caught up to the Ravens, putting the AFC North title on the line. Control of the division could get even more contested this week as the Ravens travel to face the Cleveland Browns, who they barely squeaked by two weeks ago. Then again, the Browns haven’t been all that great, scoring more than 20 points just once in their last seven games. But things have a way of getting weird in the AFC North.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Browns matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Browns Week 14 odds

Spread: Browns -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens +125, Browns -145

Our picks for Ravens vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: Ravens +3

The Browns have failed to cover in 10 of their last 12 games within the division. And it should be especially surprising to see Cleveland as the favorite here, considering they’ve lost to the Ravens in six of their last seven games.

Over/under: Under 43

Neither of these teams has hit the over since Week 9. The Ravens’ 19 points last week against the Steelers was their best output of their last four games.

Preferred player prop: Nick Chubb under 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb had 16 rushing yards, sixteen, the last time these two teams met. The Ravens are vulnerable against the pass, but that won’t stop Cleveland from trying to shove their way between the tackles to no avail.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.