Seahawks vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

Despite their declaration to be in “win now mode,” the Seattle Seahawks would need a miracle of miracles to make the playoffs—there’s only one team behind them in the NFC postseason standings, the Detroit Lions. But they have at least looked a little better lately. They’ll have a chance for another solid showing this week with a road trip to play the Houston Texans in what might be one of the week’s least watchable games.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Texans matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Texans Week 14 odds

Spread: Seahawks -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Seahawks -425, Texans +320

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -8.5

Houston is 5-7 against the spread this season, which somehow feels like a small miracle. But the Seahawks offense looked competent again last week, scoring 30 points to upset the 49ers. They shouldn’t have any problems scoring this week either.

Over/under: Under 41

Their new-found ability to score not withstanding, the Seahawks have hit the over in just one of their last 10 games. But Seattle’s less of the problem here than Houston. The Texans have scored more than 20 points just three times in their last 10 games, and they’re coming off a shutout loss to the Colts last week.

Preferred player prop: DK Metcalf over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)

Getting to 60 yards hasn’t been easy for Metcalf lately, but after four games with fewer than 43 yards in each, he finally put up 60 yards last week. He and Russell Wilson are getting back in sync, and the team’s been clear about wanting to get Metcalf more involved.

