NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 10

We’ve got 9 games on the schedule for Friday night in the NBA. We’ve also seen the most injuries in a season to this point ever. Covid-19 doesn’t help either. So with tons of players dealing with injuries and in health and safety protocols, be glued to the injury report and Twitter throughout the day/night. We’re going to get news throughout the day that alters our picks and the picks below.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Josh Hart, Pelicans, $5,000

There are a few good options on the Pels going up against the Detroit Pistons. Hart is right on the number here at $5K and should start and see plenty of minutes. Hart played 42 minutes in his return to the lineup last game against the Nuggets. If he ends up playing 30-35 minutes again, his chances of returning good value are high. Hart is underpriced and should go underowned on a nine-game slate like this.

Tristan Thompson, Kings, $3,500

The Sacramento Kings have been playing in some nutty games lately. Their last contest was a 142-130 win over the Orlando Magic. The Kings take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Hornets are missing key players who are in Covid protocols. The Kings won’t have C Richaun Holmes, so chances are Thompson starts at center. The veteran feels like a free space double-double at this price. He should see around 20-25 minutes. Alex Len ($3,100) is another play to consider here.

Cam Reddish, Hawks, $3,200

It appears Reddish is going to return to the lineup on Friday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets. As long as Reddish isn’t on some kind of minutes restriction, he’s going to be a strong value option. The Hawks could opt to start him and if he gets around 20-25 minutes at this price, that should be enough to get us there. Reddish had been doing a good job returning value when given 20+ minutes at a price under $4K. He’s a good lineup filler if you need to spend up.