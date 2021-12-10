Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 10

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA schedule, headlined by ESPN’s doubleheader with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics meeting the Phoenix Suns. With nine games comes nine great opportunities to cash in on player props, so here are ones to look out for.

Luka Doncic, over 26.5 points (-115)

Doncic has been battling some nagging injuries but will be fired up to go against his former coach. The Mavericks star is averaging 26.7 points per game since missing three contests initially with his ankle issue. Expect Doncic to go off against a Pacers team that might be distracted by trade rumors.

Kevin Huerter, over 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Huerter is a known sharpshooter, hitting 39.3 percent of his triples this season. He’s connecting on 42.4 percent of his attempts over the last five games, and that includes a 0-6 performance in one of those contests. He’s a good bet to hit three in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, over 11.5 rebounds (-130)

Antetokounmpo has hit the over in three of the last four games on this line, and there’s a good he can dominate the boards against a weak Rockets team. The Greek Freak has been tasked with more minutes at center with Brook Lopez sidelined indefinitely, so backing him on most rebounding props should pay off.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.