Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Thunder on Friday

The Friday night NBA schedule brings us to the Paycom Center in downtown OKC as the Oklahoma City Thunder plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles (13-13) will be just 24 hours removed from getting blasted by the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies in a 108-95 loss on the road. Memphis grabbed control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back, capitalizing on 22 turnovers committed by the Purple and Gold. The inconsistent Lakers lost despite a triple-double effort from LeBron James, who finished with 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City (8-16) has won two straight games following its NBA record 73-point loss to Memphis last Thursday. The Thunder bested the Pistons on Monday before edging the Raptors in a 110-109 road win on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 26 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Lakers enter the contest as a five-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 217.

Lakers vs. Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +5

The Thunder have oddly been a bogey team for the Lakers this season, pulling off two dramatic second-half comebacks to pick up a pair of wins over the Purple and Gold. Oklahoma City is 9-4 against the spread after having a day off and L.A. is 0-3 against the spread as a road favorite this year. With the Lakers playing the backend of a back-to-back, the signs points towards the Thunder once again making them uncomfortable and giving them a fight.

Over/Under: Under 217

Los Angeles has been one of the most over-friendly teams in the NBA season but one has to consider a fatigue factor with this being the team’s third game in four days. Oklahoma City is comfortable in lower scoring affairs considering that the under has hit in all five games where it has had the rest advantage this season. Go with the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.