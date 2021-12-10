Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Hawks on Friday

The first of Friday’s NBA on ESPN doubleheader brings us to State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks will play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

Atlanta (13-12) is back in action for the first time since Monday, where it went on the road and toppled Minnesota 121-110. The Hawks controlled the entirety of the contest and held the Timberwolves to just 39.8% shooting from the field. Trae Young led with 29 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn (17-8) has dropped two of its last three games and was last seen falling 114-104 on the road at Houston on Wednesday. With Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge taking rest days, the team shot just under 40% from the field in the loss. James Harden held down the fort against his former team and put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss.

Atlanta enters as a two-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 228.

Nets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2

With Kevin Durant back in the lineup and rejuvenated, expect the Nets to take control of this one on the road. Brooklyn is the second-worst team in the league in covering spreads at 9-15-1, but it should be able to do it with an outright win as a two-point underdog.

Over/Under: Over 228

These two opponents aren’t the over-friendly teams that you’d think they’d be. Given that this is a battle of two Eastern Conference contenders however, we could be in for a show on Friday night. Bang the over here.

