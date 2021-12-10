Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Suns on Friday

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns square off in the desert in the second game of Friday’s ESPN doubleheader. The Celtics are fighting to stay competitive in the middle of the Eastern Conference, while the Suns are among the best teams in the Western Conference.

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against the spread and -195 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston is +165 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 213.5.

Celtics vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4.5 (-115)

Phoenix recently went on an 18-game winning streak and is one of the top teams in the league. The Celtics are still playing through some injuries, and have been bad on the road. The Suns are 11-2 at home and should be able to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 213.5 (-115)

This is not a difficult wager. The Suns are scoring 111.4 points per game, while the Celtics put up 108.7. Phoenix does have some good defensive chops but Jayson Tatum has been on a tear recently for Boston. With two high-scoring groups, the over is the play Friday.

