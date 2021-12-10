Cowboys vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys have a comfortable lead in the NFC East, but it’s hardly a secure one, especially with the way Mike McCarthy’s team been playing lately. They did snap their two-game skid last week, despite being out-gained by the Saints. The defense had four takeaways that put Dallas over the top. Speaking of defense, the Washington Football Team’s unit has been playing lights out, holding opponents to an average of 17.5 points pe game over their last four, all wins. The Cowboys are favored by 4.5 points on the road, but this one has serious upset potential.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys vs. Washington matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Washington Week 14 odds

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Football Team +170

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: Washington +4.5

Washington was the underdog in each of its last four games, all wins. And with Dallas’ offense struggling, while Washington’s defense thrives, this one is shaping up a good week to bet on the Football Team.

Over/under: Under 48

Six of Washington’s last seven games have gone under. And with Dallas’ offense struggling, it feels like it’s going to be hard to get to 48 points.

Preferred player prop: Antonio Gibson over 66.5 rushing yards (-110)

Gibson has 358 rushing yards over his last four games, with at least 88 in each of his last three. The Cowboys are getting gouged on the ground, surrendering 153 rushing yards against the Saints last week, and 143 the week before that.

