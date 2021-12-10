Jaguars vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The bye could not have come at a better time for the Tennessee Titans. After two ugly losses to the Texans and Patriots and with a painfully long injury list, Tennessee needed the chance to recuperate before heading into the final turn of the season. They’ll continue to get a little break this week too, with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town. The Jaguars haven’t won on the road in 14 games. And the Titans have something to play for too, needing a win to hold off a surging Colts team in the AFC South.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Titans matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Titans Week 14 odds

Spread: Titans -8.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +320, Titans -425

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: Titans -8.5

The Titans are 7-5 against the spread this season, despite their two most recent games being contests they’d like to forget. And they’ve got a solid track record against the Jaguars, covering the spread in five of their last six home games against their fellow AFC South team. If the Titans get Julio Jones back this week—and it looks like they will—this is easy.

Over/under: Under 43.5

Each of Jacksonville’s last seven games has gone under. They’re just not very good at scoring points. You have to go all the way back to Week 6 to find the last time this team put up more than 20 in a single outing. The Titans aren’t exactly crushing it in the offensive department either, averaging just 16.3 points per game over their last three outings.

Preferred player prop: Will be updated after props are posted.

