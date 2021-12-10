Saints vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints need a win. After losing five straight and watching their playoff hopes go down the toilet, the football gods are serving up the New York Jets this week. A team quarterbacked by Taysom Hill against Zach Wilson isn’t exactly appointment viewing, but there’s at least a whiff of upset potential here.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Jets matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Jets Week 14 odds

Spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -240, Jets +195

Our picks for Saints vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Saints -5.5

The Saints haven’t been favored in their last six games; they’ve lost their last five. But there’s nothing like a game against the lowly Jets to help a struggling team get back on track. The Jets are 3-9 against the spread the season, and they’ve failed to cover in six of their last seven against NFC teams.

Over/under: Under 42.5

The Saints should have Alvin Kamara back in action this week, and that’s really all you need to know about their offense. Seven of the Jets’ last nine have gone over, but you should bet on the Saints defense bouncing back this week too.

Preferred player prop: Alvin Kamara over 69.5 rushing yards (-115)

Back at practice this week, Kamara should be hungry to get back on the field. And what an opportunity. Out since Week 9, Kamara comes back to face a Jets team that’s one of the three worst rushing defenses in the NFL, a unit that gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground to the Eagles last week.

