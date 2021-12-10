Raiders vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs’ early season struggles feel like a distant memory. Andy Reid’s team is riding a five-game winning streak into this week’s regular season rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have been doing their best work on defense over that span, holding opponents to an average of just 11.2 points per game. Strangely enough, the offense is scoring an average of just 23 points per game over that stretch, and that number’s inflated thanks to a 41-point breakout against these very same Raiders back in Week 10.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Chiefs matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Week 14 odds

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Raiders +340, Chiefs -450

Our picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: Raiders +9.5

Both teams are just 5-7 against the spread this season, but the Raiders can at least boast to having covered the spread in five of their last six road games as underdogs, that includes their overtime win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving day. It’s easy to look at the Chiefs’ 41-14 palindromic win over the Raiders back in Week 10, but outside of that game, Kansas City hasn’t really been blowing the doors off anyone lately.

Over/under: Under 48.5

Face it, the Chiefs offense just isn’t very good this season, for whatever reason. Six of their last seven have gone under.

Preferred player prop: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 touchdown passes (+135)

Mahomes’ last touchdown pass was back in Week 10, against the Raiders when he threw five of them. In two games since, he’s thrown two picks and no scores. He should snap that streak this week with a trio of touchdown throws.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.