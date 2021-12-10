Bills vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills were favorites to win the AFC East and to head back to the AFC Championship this season, but things haven’t gone quite to plan. They’re still in the hunt, but like many good teams this season, consistency has been hard to come by.

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers haven’t been as consistent as some would hope, but only the Cardinals have a better record in the tougher NFC. The Bucs come in at 9-3 while the Bills are at 7-5.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Bucs matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bucs Week 14 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5, 100

Point total: 54, -110

Moneyline: Bills, +145, Buccaneers -165

Our picks for Bills vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is coming off an easy win against the Falcons and Tom Brady doesn’t let his offense overlook anybody. The Bills need a win badly, but they just haven’t shown they can beat good teams with any consistency this year.

Over/under: UNDER

The Bills secondary should at least keep Tom Brady and company from boat racing them while the Bills offense has been inconsistent and one-dimensional. Both teams have decent defenses that at times can be very good.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.