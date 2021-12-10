Giants vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The season really can’t end soon enough for the New York Giants. The injuries continue to pile up, and they’re down to Mike Glennon at quarterback, assuming he’s healthy enough to play this week. The schedule is serving them up to the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The Chargers are struggling to find some consistency lately, alternating wins and losses since Week 8. They won last week, which would put them on track for a loss, but the Giants should help them put together a streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Chargers matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Chargers Week 14 odds

Spread: Chargers -9.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Giants +330, Chargers -435

Our picks for Giants vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Chargers -9.5

The Giants might be starting Mike Glennon, but if he’s cleared from the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game. If Glennon can’t play, welp, the Giants will turn to Jake Fromm. New York’s defense has been playing better, helping them cover the spread four of their last six games. But with Glennon or Fromm under center, forget it.

Over/under: Under 43

Each of the Giants’ last six games has gone under, thanks a defense holding opponents to an average of 16 points per game during that span. There’s also the little matter of New York needing to score points.

Preferred player prop: Updated when props are posted

