Lions vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a winning streak—one game. Unfortunately for the Lions and their long-suffering fans, that streak probably ends this week, but, hey, it’s not going to be another winless season in Detroit. The Denver Broncos haven’t been all that impressive themselves, losing 22-9 to the Chiefs in their last game. They should be able to handle the Lions, but a double-digit spread feels far too generous.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Broncos matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Broncos Week 14 odds

Spread: Broncos -10

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Lions +350, Broncos -475

Our picks for Lions vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Lions +10

The Lions may not win much, but they have covered the spread in each of their last four games and five of their last six.

Over/under: Under 42.5

Denver’s offense doesn’t score much, averaging less than 20 points per game this season, and only two of their games this season have hit the over. On the other side of the ball, the Lions are going to have a tough time against the Broncos’ defense, which is the 10th best in the NFL against the run and the pass.

Preferred player prop: Teddy Bridgewater under 231.5 passing yards (-115)

Bridgewater has hit that mark just once in his last three outings. Not that he couldn’t probably pass the ball just fine against the Lions, but with Javonte Williams and, maybe, Melvin Gordon in the backfield against a team allowing an average of more than 130 rushing yards per game, there’s not much need to throw it here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.