How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for December 10th episode

WWE Smackdown is in Los Angeles tonight, with a new episode coming live from the Staples Center. We continue to wrap up 2021 on the blue brand and build towards the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. A few championship matches have already been announced and we’ll see if more will be announced on tonight’s show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

It’s been made official that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title at Day 1 against longtime nemesis Brock Lesnar. The Beast returned to the show last week and forced previous No. 1 contender Sami Zayn to challenge for the title that night, only for Reigns to make easy work of him. With that out of the way, Reigns and Lesnar are on a collision course for a title clash in Atlanta and will meet face-to-face in the ring tonight. We’ll see if any type of stipulation gets added to the match.

Speaking of the Bloodline, Smackdown Tag Team Champion The Usos will renew a longtime rivalry for themselves when defending the belts against the New Day at Day 1. Kofi Kingston made his return last week to aid King Woods and attack the champs.

In the women’s division, we’ll most likely get an official announcement tonight that Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will put her title on the line against Toni Storm at the pay-per-view. The two have humiliated each other over the past few weeks and we’ll see this feud continue to escalte tonight. Also, after months of agitation, Naomi will finally get her hands on Sonya Deville as the two are set for a singles match tonight.