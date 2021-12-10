How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the December 10th episode

AEW returns to your tv screens tonight with another episode of Rampage airing on TNT. This is a jam packed show with four matches set for the evening.

This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The show will be highlighted by a tag team title match as AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend their belts against FTR. These two teams have been feuding for several weeks so this will most likely serve as the big blowoff.

On the rest of the card, Hook will make his in-ring debut when going one-on-one with Fuego Del Sol. Penelope Ford, The Bunny, and Nyla Rose will face Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Ruby Soho in six-women tag team action. And finally, Adam Cole will face Wheeler Yuta in singles action.