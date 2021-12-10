Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Popular Filipino bantamweight Nonito Donaire is back in action this weekend against countryman Reymart Gaballo. Donaire is putting his recently won WBC bantamweight title on the line in a Showtime card. The main card gets going at 10 p.m. and we can expect Donaire and Gaballo to enter the ring in the 11 p.m. hour.

The day before the fight, Donaire and Gaballo will step on the scales to weigh-in for the bout. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will air on Showtime’s live stream at the top of this page. The max weight for the fighters is 118 pounds.

Donaire comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -380 to win. He’s 41-6 across his decorated career and is coming off a fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali in May to claim the WBC title. Prior to an extensive layoff, Donaire had lost a unanimous decision to Naoya Inoue in November 2019 that cost him the WBA (super) title.

Gaballo is installed at +290 to win. He comes into the bout with a 24-0 record and won the WBC’s interim title last December to eventually secure this fight. He won a split decision over Emmanuel Rodriguez in that bout.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo