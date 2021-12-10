Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The lightweight division has moved into the spotlight in recent weeks, and this weekend brings the last significant bout for the division this year. Vasiliy Lomachenko faces off against Richard Commey for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental title at Madison Square Garden on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets started at 9 p.m.

On Friday, Lomachenko and Commey will meet one last time before fight night. They will step on the scales for the official weigh-in at 1 p.m. and it will air on ESPN+. The maximum weight for this fight is 135 pounds.

Lomachenko comes into this bout as a sizable betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -900 to win. He’s 15-2 and looking to climb back into the lightweight title mix after losing to Teófimo López in October 2020. He won a ninth-round TKO over Masayoshi Nakatani in his last bout in June.

Commey comes into the bout as a +600 underdog. He is 30-3 having last knocked out Jackson Marinez in the sixth round of their February bout. He had not fight prior to that since December 2019 when he lost the IBF title to López.

Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey