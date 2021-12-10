 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John Riel Casimero out of Joseph Agbeko in for with Paul Butler that might be title bout

We’ve got some drama in Dubai ahead of a bantamweight title fight.

By David Fucillo
John Riel Casimero (blue trunks) reacts as he is ushered to a neutral corner as he knocks down Charlie Edwards (white trunks) in the tenth round of their IBF Flyweight Title contest at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It’s weigh-in day for Saturday’s multitude of boxing cards and we already have some drama. WBO bantamweight champ John Riel Casimero is out of his scheduled title defense against Paul Butler. Casimero did not make it to the Friday weigh-in, per Bad Left Hook, and Joseph Agbeko will replace him for the fight.

It’s not entirely clear what happened, but Butler told iFL TV that Casimero did not look like a guy who was confident he would make weight this weekend. It’s not yet clear if Casimero will be stripped of his title, but Butler made it clear he would only fight Agbeko if the title was on the line. Butler is the No. 1 ranked contender for the belt.

Casimero was a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -3000 to win. The bout was scheduled to be part of a card that would get underway at 11 a.m. ET in Dubai on AXS.

