John Riel Casimero out of Joseph Agbeko in for with Paul Butler that might be title bout

It’s weigh-in day for Saturday’s multitude of boxing cards and we already have some drama. WBO bantamweight champ John Riel Casimero is out of his scheduled title defense against Paul Butler. Casimero did not make it to the Friday weigh-in, per Bad Left Hook, and Joseph Agbeko will replace him for the fight.

It’s not entirely clear what happened, but Butler told iFL TV that Casimero did not look like a guy who was confident he would make weight this weekend. It’s not yet clear if Casimero will be stripped of his title, but Butler made it clear he would only fight Agbeko if the title was on the line. Butler is the No. 1 ranked contender for the belt.

Casimero was a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -3000 to win. The bout was scheduled to be part of a card that would get underway at 11 a.m. ET in Dubai on AXS.