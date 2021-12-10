Anthony Davis questionable Friday vs. Thunder; LeBron James probable

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star power forward Anthony Davis as questionable for Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a knee injury. Davis has played through this issue in the past, but could sit given it is the second game of a back-to-back set. LeBron James is listed as probable to play.

Anthony Davis injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If Davis does sit, the Lakers will likely defer to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to run most of the offense. Expect those two to take most of the team’s shots, with Carmelo Anthony also likely to see an uptick in production. Dwight Howard will see a boost on the boards if Davis is out.

Betting impact

The Lakers are heavy favorites here despite their struggles, specifically against the Thunder. If Davis were to sit out, it would definitely move the line towards Oklahoma City more but LA would still be favored. It’s hard to back the Lakers on any bet right now given the way they’ve played, but they’re the safer bet in Friday’s matchup.