Iowa’s Tyler Goodson declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes will enter the 2022 Citrus Bowl without one of their key pieces, as running back Tyler Goodson will skip the game to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

The versatile Hawkeyes running back had 256 carries for 1151 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season, as well as 31 receptions for 247 more yards and another score.

Calling Goodson a workhorse is an understatement, as no other UI running back had more than 360 total yards from scrimmage this season. He’s been the focal point of the offense all season, and it makes sense to not want to take the pounding of 60 more minutes of non-professional football before getting paid to be there.

While this move wasn’t unexpected, it certainly puts a ding in the already-underdog Hawkeyes. Right now the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats are a three-point favorite in the Citrus Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 43.5.