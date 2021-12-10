Alex Caruso upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls have upgraded Alex Caruso to questionable for Saturday’s showdown against the Miami Heat. The guard was one of Chicago’s few inactive players not sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, working through a hamstring injury instead.

Caruso missed the last two games for the Bulls and has been one of the team’s top two-way players early in the season. He was not considered one of the bigger acquisitions of the summer for the Bulls but has quietly settled into a nice role with the team. His experience with the Lakers and playing alongside LeBron James in big moments has helped him in Chicago.

The Bulls will likely get some points if Caruso does play, just because they’re so thinned out on personnel. Miami will likely be favored regardless of Caruso’s availability Saturday, but it’s good to see the Bulls guard getting back towards playing after only missing a couple contests.