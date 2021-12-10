 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alex Caruso upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Heat

The Bulls guard has missed two games with a hamstring injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls drives against the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on November 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 133-119.
The Chicago Bulls have upgraded Alex Caruso to questionable for Saturday’s showdown against the Miami Heat. The guard was one of Chicago’s few inactive players not sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, working through a hamstring injury instead.

Caruso missed the last two games for the Bulls and has been one of the team’s top two-way players early in the season. He was not considered one of the bigger acquisitions of the summer for the Bulls but has quietly settled into a nice role with the team. His experience with the Lakers and playing alongside LeBron James in big moments has helped him in Chicago.

The Bulls will likely get some points if Caruso does play, just because they’re so thinned out on personnel. Miami will likely be favored regardless of Caruso’s availability Saturday, but it’s good to see the Bulls guard getting back towards playing after only missing a couple contests.

