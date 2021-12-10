Myles Gaskin placed on COVID-19 list during their Week 14 bye

The Miami Dolphins placed running back Myles Gaskin on the COVID-19 list, per Doug Kyed. The good news is that the Dolphins have a bye this week, giving Gaskin more time to be cleared. If he is vaccinated, he’ll need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared. If he is unvaccinated, he would be out 10 days, which would be right at the line for their Week 15 game against the Jets. Much will depend on the exact date he tested positive.

Gaskins has been the lead back for Miami all season, but to varying degrees, as other backs sometimes take big chunks of work. If Gaskins can’t go, we’d likely see Phillip Lindsay and Salvon Ahmed take over in a committee of sorts. Lindsay had one game before getting injured, but looked good and should be back after the bye. He probably has the most upside in a good matchup if Gaskins can’t go.