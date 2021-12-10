Who is D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams’ backup in fantasy football?

The Detroit Lions have ruled out running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, meaning fantasy managers with either player will have to scramble on the waiver wire for their replacements. Swift and Williams have split carries this entire season when both running backs are healthy, and Williams has taken the majority of snaps when Swift was out.

Godwin Igwebuike and Jemar Jefferson are the two running backs left on the depth chart, with the latter working through an injury. Igwebuike is the better receiver and might offer more upside, but Jefferson is a capable filler player in you’re a manager with no other options.

The Lions are 10-point underdogs against the Broncos according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and could be fielding one of their most depleted lineups to date. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is listed as doubtful in addition to Swift and Williams being out, meaning Detroit’s offense could be grounded entirely.