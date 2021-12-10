Texas A&M DC Mike Elko to take over head coaching job at Duke, per report

The Duke Blue Devils are finalizing a deal to bring Texas A&M Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko in as the school’s next head football coach, per Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Sources: Duke is finalizing a deal to make Texas A&M DC MIke Elko the school’s next head coach. He’s the former DC at Notre Dame and Wake Forest. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2021

Elko has an extensive defensive background, serving as the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest and Notre Dame before working for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He was seen as one of the lesser-known candidates of this hiring cycle but does bring SEC experience to a program looking to recapture some of its glory days under David Cutcliffe. Cutcliffe and Duke agreed to mutually part ways this offseason.

Elko’s hiring brings an end to the Jason Garrett rumors surrounding the position. Garrett’s name was coming up for the Duke job, even though there is no obvious connection between the two. Garrett is best known for his stint as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. He most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Giants before getting fired in November 2021.