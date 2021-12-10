 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas A&M DC Mike Elko to take over head coaching job at Duke, per report

The Aggies defensive coordinator heads to the ACC to lead the Blue Devils.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Kent State at Texas A&amp;M
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive coordinator Mike Elko prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field.
The Duke Blue Devils are finalizing a deal to bring Texas A&M Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko in as the school’s next head football coach, per Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Elko has an extensive defensive background, serving as the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest and Notre Dame before working for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He was seen as one of the lesser-known candidates of this hiring cycle but does bring SEC experience to a program looking to recapture some of its glory days under David Cutcliffe. Cutcliffe and Duke agreed to mutually part ways this offseason.

Elko’s hiring brings an end to the Jason Garrett rumors surrounding the position. Garrett’s name was coming up for the Duke job, even though there is no obvious connection between the two. Garrett is best known for his stint as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. He most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Giants before getting fired in November 2021.

