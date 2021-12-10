D’Angelo Russell ruled out Friday vs. Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled point guard D’Angelo Russell out for Friday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an ankle injury. The Wolves guard has been inactive for the last two contests with the injury, which is considered day-to-day by the team.

With Russell out, look for Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards to be the primary fantasy beneficiaries. Towns will continue to see a lot of touches, but Edwards will get significantly more volume. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are 1.5-point underdogs. This line was set with Russell unlikely to play, so don’t expect much change now that he’s been officially ruled out.

Russell is averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 assists per game this season for the Timberwolves, who have showed signs of life in the Western conference playoff race. The guard was expected to hit another level once paired with his friend Towns, but that simply hasn’t happened yet.