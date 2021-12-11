Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

Liverpool plays host to a welterweight title fight on Saturday, December 11 as part of a broader championship card. Conor Benn looks to continues his climb up the welterweight ranks when he puts his WBA Continental title on the line against Chris Algieri. The fight tops a DAZN card that gets underway at 1 p.m. ET. Benn and Algieri are expected to enter the ring sometime in the 5 p.m. hour.

Benn comes into the fight with a 19-0 record and is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Algieri is 25-3 and comes into the bout as a +550 underdog. This marks the sixth time Benn will defend his WBA title as he looks to move into the range of securing bigger fights. He is currently outside the top ten at Ring Magazine and has yet to fight outside of his native, but a win here might move him along to setting up something a little bigger in 2022.

The card features four other title fights, with the most prominent being Katie Taylor’s defense of her undisputed lightweight title against Firuza Sharipova. There was supposed to be a sixth title fight, but European featherweight titlist Karim Guerfi withdrew from his bout with Jordan Gill.

Full Card for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri