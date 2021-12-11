 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of Round 8:Yas Island of the Formula 2 Championship at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing is in the United Arab Emirates this weekend to close out the season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will determine the season-ending points leader at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. It will be preceded on Saturday by qualifying that will air at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2.

Both events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying lasts approximately one hour and is broken up into three 20-minute qualifying stages. The first stage is 20 minutes and includes all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 in the starting grid.. The second stage is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win Sunday’s race and also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -165 in qualifying, followed by Max Verstappen (+190) and Valtteri Bottas (+450). It’s a big drop-off from there, with Sergio Pérez installed at +4000. Verstappen leads F1 this season with nine poles. Hamilton follows with five, Bottas has four, Charles Leclerc has two, and Lando Norris has one.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, December 11
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Q1 results

Position Driver Car No Result
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
5 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
6 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
10 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
12 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD
15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 Eliminated
17 George Russell Williams Racing 63 Eliminated
18 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 Eliminated
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 Eliminated
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 Eliminated

