How to watch F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula 1 racing is in the United Arab Emirates this weekend to close out the season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will determine the season-ending points leader at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. It will be preceded on Saturday by qualifying that will air at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2.

Both events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying lasts approximately one hour and is broken up into three 20-minute qualifying stages. The first stage is 20 minutes and includes all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 in the starting grid.. The second stage is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win Sunday’s race and also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -165 in qualifying, followed by Max Verstappen (+190) and Valtteri Bottas (+450). It’s a big drop-off from there, with Sergio Pérez installed at +4000. Verstappen leads F1 this season with nine poles. Hamilton follows with five, Bottas has four, Charles Leclerc has two, and Lando Norris has one.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list