F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole at qualifying for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Final update: Max Verstappen has claimed the pole position and Lewis Hamilton came in second. The pole-winner has won the race the past six years, so this was a big one. The full starting grid is listed below.

Q2 update: Max Verstappen claimed the fastest time in stage two and will start Sunday’s race on soft tires. Sergio Pérez finished second and Lewis Hamilton finished third. The five eliminated drivers were Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Sebastian Vettel who will slot into spots 11-15.

Q1 update: The first qualifying stage wrapped and Lewis Hamilton had the fastest time, followed by Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. The first five drivers eliminated are Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Kimi Räikkönen, Mick Schumacher, and Nikita Mazepin.

Formula 1 racing wraps up the 2021 season this weekend in the United Arab Emirates. F1 will run the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. The race will take place on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior to the final race of the year, the last qualifying run will take place at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton is favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, and also has the best odds to be the fastest qualifier on Saturday. He’s -225 to win the race and -165 to be the fastest qualifier. His rival, Max Verstappen is next at +220 to win and +190 to be fastest. You can bet either to be both the fastest qualifier and the race winner. Hamilton is +125 while Verstappen is +275.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.