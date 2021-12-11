What time is the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula 1 is closing out the 2021 regular season on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates on Yas Island. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Max Verstappen claimed the pole with Lewis Hamilton finishing second in qualifying.

The race runs 58 laps at Yas Marina Circuit 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi. The course is 5.281 km (3.281 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.183 km (190.253 mi).

Last year, Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:36:28.645, which was 15.976 seconds better than second place Valtteri Bottas. The fastest time over the past five years was in 2019 when Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:34:05.715. The longest time was in 2019 when Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:39:40.382.

Hamilton has won the race five times in its 12 runnings. Sebastian Vettel is second with three checkered flags. This year, Hamilton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s on a roll having won three straight races. He is tied with Verstappen in the season-long points race and if both drivers finish in the top eight, the better finisher of this race will win the season title.