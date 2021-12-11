How to watch Army-Navy via live online stream

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet up this weekend for their annual rivalry game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Regardless of the outcome of this game, it’s still must-see TV for any college football fan.

Army (8-3) is in the midst of one of their best stretches of football in recent memory, and they have coach Jeff Monken to thank for that. The Black Knights obviously are going to try and control the ball, which they do extremely well in their ground attack. They’re leading the nation in time of possession, holding onto the ball for 36 minutes per game on average. That clock control helps their defense out tremendously, letting their opponents score just about 22 points per game.

The Midshipmen (3-8, 3-5 AAC) have had a tough season in 2021. While they hold on to the ball for an average of 34 minutes per game, they have a hard time converting that ball control into points, scoring just 20 points per game which ranks 115th in the nation. Their defense is great at taking the ball away, averaging well over one turnover per game, so that could be an area where Navy can try and get some momentum against the Black Knights

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Army is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 34.5.