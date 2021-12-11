What channel is Army vs. Navy on and what is game time for the rivalry matchup

One of the most treasured rivalries in college football, the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will take the field at MetLife Stadium for their annual showdown. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Black Knights look in fine form in their eighth-year under head coach Jeff Monken. The team has the chance to match last season’s win total (nine) with a victory Saturday, an outcome that would also represent Army’s second straight victory in the rivalry and its fifth in the last six meetings.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen find themselves in a much less desirable position. They have won just three games in 2021, matching their total from the previous season. Absent an upset of Army this weekend, Navy will finish a season with only three wins for the fourth time in five years.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Dec. 11

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Army enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite. Since Monken took over the program in 2014, the Black Knights have a 25-27-2 record against the spread as the favorite, and a 10-3-1 record against the spread in games held at neutral sites.