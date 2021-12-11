How to watch 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony via live online stream

The Heisman Memorial Trophy gets presented annually to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. On Saturday night, it will be handed out to one of the four hotly-debated finalists.

Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett will all be seated in New York City ready to find out if they’ve earned their spot in one of the most exclusive fraternities on the planet. The ceremony begins Saturday night at 8 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the ceremony, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Opening Heisman odds at DraftKings Sportsbook from preseason:

Alabama QB Bryce Young: +700

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson: +6000

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: +4000

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett: +10000