MLS Cup: TV schedule, channel, start time, live stream, odds for Portland v. New York City FC

The 2021 MLS Cup Final will take place on Saturday, December 11th at 3:00 p.m. ET at Providence Park. The match will be shown on ABC and UniMas nationwide, with streaming options on fuboTV and WatchESPN.

The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC and both teams that entered the playoffs as No. 4 seeds in their respective conferences. Each team knocked out a No. 1 seed on their way to the final, as the Timbers took down the Colorado Rapids in the conference semifinal with a 1-0 score, while NYCFC knocked out the MLS Supporters Shield winners New England Revolution in their semifinal after a penalty shootout.

The Timbers earned their spot after defeating an unlikely No. 7 seed candidate Real Salt Lake, who had pulled off two big upsets on their way to the conference final. Portland hosted RSL at home and finished with a 2-0 final score, hoisting the Western Conference trophy in front of their home fans. NYCFC, missing their top attacker and 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner Taty Castellanos, defeated a heavily depleted Philadelphia Union team with a 2-1 score in the Eastern Conference Final last Sunday to book their spot in the final.

DraftKings Sportsbook has New York City FC slightly favored in regular time on the moneyline, priced at +160 while the Timbers are at +180. Portland finished with 55 points in the regular season with a record of 17-13-4 while NYCFC finished slightly lower with 51 points and a 14-11-9 record.