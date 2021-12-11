MLS Cup predictions: Picks, best bets for Portland vs. New York City FC

The 2021 MLS Cup Final is just around the corner as the Portland Timbers will host New York City FC at Providence Park on Saturday, with the match kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC and UniMas. Both teams won their respective conference finals last weekend, and since the Timbers finished with more points in the regular season, they’ve earned the opportunity to host an MLS Cup Final in Portland for the first time.

This is Portland’s third appearance in the final, having won their first in 2015 over the Columbus Crew while losing to Atlanta United in 2018. NYCFC will make their first-ever MLS Cup appearance this year since joining the league as an expansion side in 2015.

Below is a look at DraftKings Sportsbook odds and some best bets.

Portland Timbers v. New York City FC

Moneyline (Regular Time)

Portland Timbers: +180

NYCFC: +160

Regular time draw: +230

Predictions

Best bet, game: Portland Timbers to win in regular time (+180)

Best bet, game prop: Both teams to score (-140)

While the visitors are slightly favored in this contest, the Portland Timbers have been exceptionally good at home this season, boasting a record of 11-4-2 within the confines of Providence Park. NYC wasn’t great on the road throughout the year, with an away record of 4-8-5, earning only 17 points outside of Yankee Stadium. Portland will also get their second-best scorer Dairon Asprilla back, who was forced to sit out the conference final after receiving a red card in the previous game against Colorado. They may also be with their star Sebastian Blanco again, who suffered a hamstring injury against Colorado and was listed as probable before the game against RSL, but didn’t end up on the field.

NYCFC will get Taty Castellanos back, who received a red card in their game against the New England Revolution and was absent for their conference final against the Union. Both teams could be at full attacking strength for this showdown, increasing the likelihood that both sides end up on the score sheet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.