Army-Navy history: Who won last year? Who leads the all-time series?

With Conference Championship Weekend behind us and still a week or so until the start of Bowl Season, there will be a major gap in the college football fan’s normal weekend viewing come Saturday.

While there’s just one game scheduled for this weekend, the Army Black Knights against the Navy Midshipmen, it’s a must-watch game. What this weekend lacks in spectacular matchups and star-powered rosters, it makes up for in tradition, mutual respect and unabashed dislike for each other. All of the things that make college football the greatest sport.

2020 marked the 121st edition of the rivalry and Army came out on top in a 15-0 win. Statistically, the two teams played a relatively even game, but the Black Knights dominated a couple of key categories like fourth-down conversions, stopping the Midshipmen on both their tries, including one from the one-yard line. In the passing game. Army earned a whopping 29 passing yards to Navy’s nine. The Black Knights one completion helped set them up in the red zone and get points early in the game, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

The Midshipmen lead the overall series 61-53-7, but have lost four of the last five meetings. They most recently won the matchup in 2019, but would have to go back to 2015 to find another tally in the win column for Navy. But before 2016, Navy held a 14-game win streak over Army, which marked the longest streak by any team in the 122-year history of the series.