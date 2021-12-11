Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 269 title bout

UFC 269 comes to you live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th. The event is headlined by two main event title fights. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the regular prelims scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN +. The main card is only available on ESPN+ PPV and is projected to get started at 10:00 p.m. The times are subject to change depending on how long the fights last.

The main card for UFC 269 is headlined by a lightweight title fight between the champion Charles Oliveira and the challenger Dustin Poirier. The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Amanda Nunes and the challenger Julianna Peña. This match is a rescheduled bout from UFC 265 when Nunes tested positive for Covid-19 which delayed the fight. This will be the first meeting of the two and the fifth title defense for Nunes.

Nunes enters the fight with a 21-4 record and she hasn’t lost in the UFC since September of 2014. She has defended her title since winning it from Meisha Tate back in July of 2016. In fact, while defending her bantamweight title, Nunes has also fought for and won the featherweight belt so she is the champion of both divisions. Most recently, Nunes defeated Megan Anderson by first-round submission in March of this year.

Peña doesn’t have the typical resume for someone we see getting a title fight. She has an 11-4 professional fighting record and has seven of her last nine fights. In her most recent matchup, Peña fought Sara McMann in January of 2021. Peña won by third-round submission and has her eyes set on gold this weekend.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11th.

Money line odds

Nunes: -1000

Peña: +650

