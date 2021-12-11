Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 269 title bout

UFC 269 airs live on Saturday, December 11th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early prelims are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the regular prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card is only available on ESPN+ PPV and is projected to get started at 10:00 p.m.

The PPV is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between the champion Charles Oliveira and the challenger Dustin Poirier. This will be Oliveira’s first title defense as champion after winning the title from Michael Chandler back in May of 2021. Oliveira enters with a 31-8 record and he has won each of his nine previous fights.

Poirier is no stranger to the lightweight title as he won it from Max Holloway in April 2019. He lost it in his first title defense to Khabib Nurmagomedov and hasn’t been in the title picture since. He got sidelined at the beginning of this year taking on Conor McGregor in both January and July and Poirier came away with a KO/TKO win in both.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11th.

Money line odds

Oliveira: +115

Poirier: -135

