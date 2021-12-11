Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 11

Seven NBA games are on the slate for Saturday, December 11th and we’ve gone through and identified the three best bets to make among all the player props throughout the day.

All odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell, Over 24.5 points (-110)

The Utah Jazz have been red hot offensively over their six-game winning streak as they’ve averaged 126 points over this run. Donovan Mitchell has been a huge reason for that success as he scored at least 30 points for five straight games until their most recent contest. He’s averaging 24.6 points per game this season heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Zach LaVine, Over 3.5 3-pointers (-105)

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with all sorts of issues with a COVID-19 outbreak, and Zach LaVine should be relied on quite a bit to be the team’s leading scorer. He is going up against a Miami Heat defense that allows the second most three-point attempts per game.

Stephen Curry, Leading scorer (-155)

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds on who will be the leading scorer in Saturday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. Stephen Curry’s lone competition will be Joel Embiid before a major drop off in the odds, and he’s averaging 27.5 points per game and is getting close to the all-time career 3-pointers made. You will have to pay a bit of a price with the odds, but it would be a surprise to see him not finish Saturday’s game as the leading scorer.

