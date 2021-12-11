Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors remain in a tie for the best record in the NBA, and they would be alone with the top winning percentage with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Philadelphia a +115 underdog. The point total is set at 214.5.

Warriors vs. 76ers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2.5

Be sure to check the injury reports prior to game time because Joel Embiid left Philadelphia’s last game with an abdominal injury, though he did return. Whether he plays or not, we’re going with the Warriors in this spot as they continue to cover spreads at an extremely high rate at 70.8% through 25 games.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

Golden State is playing extremely well offensively with the third most points per game this season, but we’ll side with the under based on Philadelphia’s pace of play. The 76ers rank No. 27 out of 30 teams in possessions per game. Additionally, the trends show total should land under the projected number as Golden State games have gone under in 70.8% of their games, the highest rate in the NBA, while Philadelphia unders cash 64% of the time, the third highest.

