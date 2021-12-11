Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, December 11

With the college football season effectively over, Saturday will mark the first time this winter where college basketball steps forward and commands the spotlight.
15 ranked teams will be in action as part of a jam packed slate that will take us from late morning well into the night. We’ll see a Top 25 Big Ten showdown between No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 21 Ohio State at noon ET, No. 12 Arkansas meeting Oklahoma in Tulsa, and the likes of No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 Kentucky facing tough challenges on the road.
The evening will be capped off with the marquee matchup of the entire day as No. 14 Houston hits the road to Tuscaloosa to meet No. 9 Alabama. This is the first time the Crimson Tide will be in action since taking out Gonzaga in Seattle last Saturday and would love to put another feather in their cap by picking up another quality victory against the Cougars.
Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, December 11th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Nebraska vs. #22 Auburn
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Location: Atlanta, GA
Odds: Auburn -13.5, Total 149.5
#22 Wisconsin vs. #21 Ohio State
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Location: Columbus, OH
Odds: Ohio State -3.5, Total 134
#24 BYU vs. Creighton
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Location: Sioux Falls, SD
Odds: BYU -6, Total 139.5
#12 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Location: Tulsa, OK
Odds: Oklahoma -1.5, Total 144
Penn State vs. #19 Michigan State
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Location: East Lansing, MI
Odds: Michigan State -10, Total 130
Missouri vs. #8 Kansas
Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Location: Lawrence, KS
Odds: Kansas -22, Total 142.5
St. Bonaventure vs. #15 UConn
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Location: Newark, NJ
Odds: UConn -4.5, Total 135.5
UNC Greensboro vs. #13 Tennessee
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Location: Knoxville, TN
Odds: Tennessee -20, Total 127
#11 Arizona vs. Illinois
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Location: Champaign, IL
Odds: Arizona -1.5, Total 152
#10 Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Location: South Bend, IN
Odds: Kentucky -4.5, Total 145
#25 LSU vs. Georgia Tech
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Location: Atlanta, GA
Odds: LSU -8.5, Total 140
#4 UCLA vs. Marquette (Time change due to UCLA flight issue)
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS2
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Odds: UCLA -7, Total 147.5
#14 Houston vs. #9 Alabama
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
Odds: Alabama -2, Total 146
