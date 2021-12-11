Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, December 11

With the college football season effectively over, Saturday will mark the first time this winter where college basketball steps forward and commands the spotlight.

15 ranked teams will be in action as part of a jam packed slate that will take us from late morning well into the night. We’ll see a Top 25 Big Ten showdown between No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 21 Ohio State at noon ET, No. 12 Arkansas meeting Oklahoma in Tulsa, and the likes of No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 Kentucky facing tough challenges on the road.

The evening will be capped off with the marquee matchup of the entire day as No. 14 Houston hits the road to Tuscaloosa to meet No. 9 Alabama. This is the first time the Crimson Tide will be in action since taking out Gonzaga in Seattle last Saturday and would love to put another feather in their cap by picking up another quality victory against the Cougars.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, December 11th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Nebraska vs. #22 Auburn

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, GA

Odds: Auburn -13.5, Total 149.5

#22 Wisconsin vs. #21 Ohio State

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Columbus, OH

Odds: Ohio State -3.5, Total 134

#24 BYU vs. Creighton

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Odds: BYU -6, Total 139.5

#12 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Tulsa, OK

Odds: Oklahoma -1.5, Total 144

Penn State vs. #19 Michigan State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Location: East Lansing, MI

Odds: Michigan State -10, Total 130

Missouri vs. #8 Kansas

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Lawrence, KS

Odds: Kansas -22, Total 142.5

St. Bonaventure vs. #15 UConn

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Newark, NJ

Odds: UConn -4.5, Total 135.5

UNC Greensboro vs. #13 Tennessee

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, TN

Odds: Tennessee -20, Total 127

#11 Arizona vs. Illinois

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Location: Champaign, IL

Odds: Arizona -1.5, Total 152

#10 Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: South Bend, IN

Odds: Kentucky -4.5, Total 145

#25 LSU vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, GA

Odds: LSU -8.5, Total 140

#4 UCLA vs. Marquette (Time change due to UCLA flight issue)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS2

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Odds: UCLA -7, Total 147.5

#14 Houston vs. #9 Alabama

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Odds: Alabama -2, Total 146

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on December 11th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 college basketball, December 11 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 11:30 AM Nebraska #18 Auburn ESPN2 Auburn -13.5 149.5 12:00 PM #22 Wisconsin #21 Ohio State BTN OSU -3.5 134 12:00 PM #24 BYU Creighton FS1 BYU -6 139.5 1:30 PM #12 Arkansas Oklahoma ESPN2 Oklahoma -1.5 144 2:00 PM Penn State #19 Michigan State BTN MSU -10 130 3:15 PM Missouri #8 Kansas ESPN Kansas -22 142.5 3:30 PM St. Bonaventure #15 UConn ESPN2 UConn -4.5 135.5 4:30 PM UNC Greensboro #13 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -20 127 5:00 PM #11 Arizona Illinois FOX Arizona -1.5 152 5:15 PM #10 Kentucky Notre Dame ESPN Kentucky -4.5 145 6:00 PM #25 LSU Georgia Tech ESPN2 LSU -8.5 140 9:30 PM #4 UCLA Marquette FS2 UCLA -7 147.5 10:00 PM #14 Houston #9 Alabama ESPN2 Alabama -2 146

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.