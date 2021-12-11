12 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks are off to an undefeated start, and they will head to a netural court to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon, with Tulsa’s BOK Center being about halfway between both campuses.

Arkansas is 9-0 heading into the weekend, but they have yet to see a ton of competition as they haven’t played a Top 25 program to this point. The Razorbacks is inside the top 40 in the latest adjusted efficiency ratings on KenPom, and they are led by JD Notae, who is averaging 18.7 points per game.

Oklahoma is coming off a home loss to the Butler Bulldogs in overtime, and the Sooners will enter Saturday’s game with a 7-2 record. Oklahoma has a much better defense than they do on offense, but Tanner Groves leads the team with 14.9 points nd 6.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

When: Saturday, December 11, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tulsa’s BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oklahoma -1.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Over 144

The relentless pressure of the Hogs gets teams out of their comfort zone, and that’s what should happen here as well. Arkansas is the third-best defensive rebounding team in the country as well, but that’s negated by Oklahoma being the second-most efficient from two-point range.

