24 BYU vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 BYU Cougars will go for their third consecutive win on Saturday as they head on the road to take on the Creighton Bluejays, which are coming off a loss last week.

BYU dropped quite a bit in the most recent poll, but they responded with a home victory over the Utah State Aggies earlier this week. The Cougars are inside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency ratings on both ends of the floor according to KenPom. BYU got off to a 6-0 start before their lone loss, which came against Utah Valley in overtime.

Creighton should be ready to get back on the floor after falling to the Iowa State Cyclones last weekend. The Bluejays haven’t played in a full week and could easily pull off a Top 25 win on Saturday afternoon. Creighton is outside the top 75 on both ends of the floor in KenPom, so they’ll need a big-time performance at home.

How to watch BYU vs. Creighton

When: Saturday, December 11th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls,

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: BYU -6

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Over 139.5

BYU’s aggressive defense either leads to quick baskets from drivers and post players, or actual stops. But the Blue Jays have enough to get to the rim for some bunnies, and that will force the pace a bit here.

