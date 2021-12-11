22 Wisconsin vs. #21 Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers will head on the road for a matchup against the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes as both teams will go for their second conference victories on Saturday, December 11th.

Wisconsin is one of the most surprising team in the country through the first month of the season, and their lone loss came without Johnny Davis, who has developed into a superstar. The Badgers came back from a 22-point deficit to the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this week after allowing just 17 points in the second half.

Ohio State’s three-game winning streak started with a win over the then-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, and they started 1-0 in Big Ten play after a 76-64 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The strength of the Buckeyes is on the offensive end of the floor, so it will be a fun matchup between them and the Wisconsin defense.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

When: Saturday, December 11th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Total: 134

The Pick

The Buckeyes have looked good in Value City Arena, including a win over Duke. The Badgers are just a bit too inefficient offensively away from Madison, struggling with Georgia Tech in their only true road game so far this year.

