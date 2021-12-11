18 Auburn vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a neutral site matchup from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, December 11th.

Auburn will enter the weekend with a 7-1 record, and their lone loss came against the UConn Huskies in double overtime. The Tigers are inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor according to KenPom ratings. Jabari Smith is the team leader in points (16.9) and rebounds (7.1) per game. Head coach Bruce Pearl will be missing this game thanks to an NCAA suspension imposed as of yesterday.

Nebraska is on a three-game losing streak, all of which came against power conference opponents. The Cornhuskers are still looking for their first victory of December, and it would take a fantastic performance to pick up a win on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska is outside the top 100 on offense and defense in terms of KenPom’s adjusted efficiency ratings.

How to watch Auburn vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, December 11, 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -13.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Auburn -13.5

Nebraska might be really bad, and Fred Hoiberg could be in trouble in Lincoln. Coming off a 35-point loss at home to Michigan was just the latest bad sign for the Huskers.

Bruce Pearl’s absence due to NCAA suspension today shouldn’t be enough of a factor to keep you off the Tigers.

