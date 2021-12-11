19 Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans will go for their second consecutive conference victory when they welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to their home arena on Saturday, December 11th.

Michigan State won three straight games to improve to 8-2 on the season, and they have two of the “best” losses of the year. The Spartans’ lone defeats came to the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears. Michigan State has one of the best defenses in the country, while the offense needs work to prove they are worthy of a higher ranking.

Penn State lost three of four games before taking down Wagner earlier this week. The Nittany Lions would fall to .500 if they are unable to pull off the upset against the Spartans on Saturday. Penn State’s top scorer Seth Lundy is averaging 14.9 points per game, and John Harrar averages a double-double with 10.9 points and 10.6 boards per game.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, December 11th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -10

Total: 130

The Pick

Under 130

Penn State might be pretty bad, but at least they drag you into the muck when they do it. The 344th team in America in pace, they suck the life out of opponents trying to play faster. Also look for the Spartans to lock in defensively, even if there won’t be transition opportunities.

