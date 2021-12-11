4 UCLA vs. Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Update 7:30 a.m. The game time here has been moved from 2:30 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET due to an issue with UCLA’s airplane. It will be broadcast on FS2 instead of Fox as well.

Saturday’s college basketball slate will feature a Pac-12 vs. Big East battle as the No. 4 UCLA Bruins head to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to meet the Marquette Golden Eagles.

UCLA (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) was last in action on December 1, successfully opening conference play with a 73-61 victory over Colorado. The Bruins led for the duration of the contest and never unclenched their grip of the contest. Tyger Campbell was solid throughout, putting up 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Marquette (8-2) will be playing its final non-conference game before opening up Big East play next weekend. The Golden Eagles were last in action on Wednesday when surviving a 64-63 road nailbiter at Kansas State. On defense for the final possession, Oso Ighodaro came away with the game-saving block in the final seconds to seal the win. Justin Lewis had 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Golden Eagles.

How to watch UCLA vs. Marquette

When: Saturday, December 11th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -7

Total: 147.5

The Pick

Marquette +7

UCLA is rightfully the road favorite here and is playing a team ranked similarly in KenPom to the Colorado team it just defeated. However, home-court advantage on a Saturday afternoon should play a factor for Marquette and the Golden Eagles should give the No. 4 team in the nation a run for their money.

