8 Kansas vs. Missouri: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday will see the renewal of a long, lost rivalry in college basketball as the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the Missouri Tigers to Allen Fieldhouse for the Border War. This is surprisingly the first matchup between these two bitter border rivals since February of 2012, the final games before Mizzou departed the Big 12 for the SEC.

Kansas (7-1) continues to roll along through non-conference and were last in action on Tuesday when it dispatched of UTEP 78-52 in Kansas City. The Jayhawks were never in danger throughout the contest and cruised to their third straight victory. Ochai Agbaji put up 23 points and five rebounds while Christian Braun followed that up with 20 points and six boards.

Missouri (5-4) has had a rollercoaster of a ride through its non-con schedule and responded to a blowout loss to Liberty by beating down Eastern Illinois 72-44 on Tuesday. Kobe Brown had a double-double effort of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with his five steals in the game.

How to watch Kansas vs. Missouri

When: Saturday, December 11th, 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -22

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Missouri +22

This is going to be an electric atmosphere at Allen Fieldhouse as these two longtime rivals will meet for the first time in a decade. Kansas has the clear talent advantage here, but Mizzou will have enough juice to at the very least cover on the road here.

