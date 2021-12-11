15 UConn vs. St. Bonaventure: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 UConn Huskies will head down to Newark, NJ, on Saturday to meet the St. Bonaventure Bonnies as part of the annual Never Forget Tribute Classic.

UConn (8-2) will try to bounce back after falling to old Big East rival West Virginia 56-53 on the road on Wednesday. It was a back-and-fort affair that saw the Mountaineers gain the slight upperhand late. R.J. Cole’s three-point attempt to tie the game as time expired came up short. He finished the game with 14 points and six rebounds while Isaiah Whaley led with 15 points.

St. Bonaventure (8-1) is riding a three-game winning streak and spent its Wednesday night taking down Loyola-Maryland 84-71. Jaren Holmes led with 22 points and nine assists. Jalen Adaway also had 22 in the victory.

How to watch UConn vs. St. Bonaventure

When: Saturday, December 11th, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -4.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Under 135.5

Both of these teams have regularly played in games that have fallen below the 140 threshold. Hit the under for this one as they’ll both try to grind one out in Newark.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.