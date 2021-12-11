13 Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers will try to get back into the win column on Saturday when welcoming the UNC Greensboro Spartans to Knoxville.

Tennessee (6-2) came out on the losing end of its Jimmy V Classic matchup with Texas Tech on Tuesday, falling 57-52 in overtime at Madison Square Garden. This was a tight, low-scoring affair throughout the entirety of the ballgame and the Vols simply didn’t have the gas to keep pace in the extra period. John Fulkerson was the only UT player to hit double-digits in points on the evening, putting up 10 along with 10 rebounds and five blocks.

UNC Greensboro (7-2) have been solid in non-conference play through the first month of the season and are looking for its fourth consecutive victory. The Spartans were last seen dumping in-state foe Elon for a 74-61 victory, a game where De’Monte Buckingham led with 21 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

When: Saturday, December 11th, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC NETWORK

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -20

Total: 127

The Pick

Tennessee -20

UT has played four teams rated 180 or lower in KenPom this season. In three of those games, it handled business by winning by at least 28 points or more. In front of their home fans for the first time in a few weeks, the Volunteers should be able to cover and bounce back with a strong win here.

